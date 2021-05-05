Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Paula Badosa breaks the roof in Madrid: defeats Bencic and is the first Spanish in the semifinals

Updated 05/05/2021 – 12:58

Paula Badosa This Wednesday has made history for Spanish tennis by becoming the first national racket able to advance to the semifinals of the Mutua Madrid Open.

It is the third time this season that she has slipped into the top four in a competition after Lyon and Charleston and the sixth as a professional. He had previously achieved it in Palermo and Karslruhe (2019) and Istanbul (2020).

The Catalan, who had equaled the rooms of Anabel Medina (2013) and Carla Surez (2015 and 2017), gave a good account of Belinda Bencic by 6-4 and 7-5, in 1 hour and 49 minutes.

“I am learning to enjoy suffering“reflects the brand new winner, who once again became great on the track Arantxa Snchez Vicario, the second center of the Caja Mgica complex.

It is his third victory against a world ‘top20’. Two of them have been against Bencic, a rival who is especially good at it. The Swiss plays from the back of the court and is aggressive, but does not have the winning shots of Javier Mart’s pupil.

Badosa took the lead in the match with an early break in the third game. The 23-year-old tennis player is adapted to the 657 meters of height of the capital of Spain. Not surprisingly, he has his training base fixed there.

Bencic, without making noise, went from being 5-2 down, to signing the tables at four. What happens is that the Helvtica ruled the next round with two consecutive double faults.

The first set fell on the side of the Spanish. He came out with the same strength in the continuation, leading the score 2-0. Bencic turned it around to get 2-3. He will then yield his serve in the eleventh game.

Overtake Sorribes

The reward for the brilliant result is huge: Paula will appear next Monday in the ‘top50’ of the WTA. It rises, for the moment, from position 62 to 42. In this way, it will be number two in the ‘Armada’ by ranking, only behind the injured Garbie Muguruza and surpassing Sara Sorribes.

In the semifinal, the winner of the duel between Ashley barty, the best tennis player on the planet and who has just won the title in Stuttgart, and Petra kvitova. “I’m a bit tired, but at the same time happy. I have to thank my physical trainer because otherwise I would not have been able to hold out. I am waiting for a semifinals with a champion,” Paula said at the conclusion.