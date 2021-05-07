Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Nadal’s endearing gesture with Manuela, a 95-year-old woman

Updated 07/05/2021 – 18:46

Rafael Nadal has today lost their quarterfinal match at Mutua Madrid Open against Alexander Zverev but he has won again off the track with a gesture that makes him a legend in our sport.

During the Manacor match against the German it was learned that one of the backdrops of the Manolo Santana court in the Caja Mgica had a very special fan. It was Manuela Navarro Esteban, a 95-year-old old woman. His story is simply endearing and His grandson Carlos Carrizosa has told it on social networks.

“Today my grandmother, at 95, to see the dream come true of seeing you live. She has the beginning of Alzheimer’s and she told me that before forgetting what tennis and you mean to her, she wanted to see you live. I hope you enjoy this day as much as I am enjoying it, “wrote Carlos on his Twitter account.

But Carlos didn’t stay there, because he had a very special request for Nadal: “I know it’s complicated, but a photo with you will make him the happiest woman on this planet.” “Thanks for everything Rafa #twitterhaztumagia”, finally added Manuela’s grandson.

Well, social networks, which are used so badly on certain occasions, served this time for Manuela to fulfill her dream while she can still remember it.

Because Rafa, who doubted it, delightedly picked up the glove thrown by Carlos and gladly took that photo with Manuela, who the Mutua Madrid Open went up quickly and quickly to social networks so that this beautiful story had a happy ending.