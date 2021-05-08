Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Nadal could be worth the semifinals in Rome to recover the world number two

Updated 05/08/2021 – 10:36

The collateral damage of Rafael Nadal’s defeat against Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open are that next Monday he will lose his status as world number two in favor of Daniil Medvedev. And Roland Garros and its draw is on the horizon.

The semi-finals at the 1000 Masters in Rome could be enough for Nadal to regain his place immediately behind Novak Djokovc and thus avoid the possibility of being able to face the Serbian before a hypothetical final at the Internationals in France.

Medvedev will appear in the Foro Italico with a favorable income of 240 points. To the 150 that he takes out today will be added the 90 that the Balearic Islands remain, which are half of the 180 accumulated in the last edition to reach the quarterfinals.. It should be remembered that he yielded with Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

Thus, if Rafa is among the four best in the Roman capital accumulate 360, which will be worth to go back to the Muscovite as long as Gilles Cervara’s pupil does not pass the eighth. Daniil did not play the tournament in 2020 and gave up on its premiere in 2019.