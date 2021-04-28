Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Nadal and Garbie look for a historic double to Madrid

Updated 04/28/2021 – 17:21

Tomorrow begins a new edition of the Mutua Madrid Open with the dispute of the first round duels of the women’s team. In the running, three Spanish women: Garbie Muguruza, Sara Sorribes and Paula Badosa. The caraquea, which debuts against the American Sloane Stephens, 2017 US Open Champion, comes at a great tense moment.

Not for nothing is the player on the WTA circuit with the most wins -21- so far this season, counting his first title since 2019, the Dubi Tennis Championships, after defeat Czech Barbora Krejkov in the final uh two sets.

Perhaps it is time to break with that ‘madicin’ that haunts him in the tournament in the capital of Spain, in which has not passed the eighth in his seven appearances. In 2019, without going any further, the winner of Roland Garros and Wmbledon fell in the first round against the Croatian Petra martic in two sleeves.

“I feel good but at the same time I am nervous because I want to do well here and that is why I try not to have many expectations,” Muguruza said last Tuesday at a press conference, aware that there are many eyes on her after her spectacular start of the campaign by Conchita Martnez.

The Spanish does not hide that her performance in Madrid has almost always been below the hopes placed on her: “It is a combination of things, the expectations that I put myself to do very well and that my game does not quite fit in Madrid. I hope this is the year I play well because I have had a very bad time on the court and there was no need to punish yourself, suffer so much and have such a bad time. I feel better than in Charleston –tournament that he had to abandon due to a muscle injury– I have tried to train and recover at the same time. ”

Seen like this, it is not unreasonable to think that Garbie will finally play a leading role in a tournament that has been elusive to our tennis players since its premiere in 2009.

The rooms Carla and Anabel Medina

In fact, only two Spaniards have reached the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open without going any further. We talk about Carla surez, which fell in the antepenultimate round in 2015 and 2018 against Serena Williams and the french Caroline garca respectively.

Before, in 2013, Anabel Medina suffered the same fate in front of Serena in those ‘damn’ rooms, although the Valencian had the pleasure of endorse a donut on the American in the second set that in the end it did not help him to win the game.

This brief record of the Spanish women in Madrid contrasts with the five wins for Rafael Nadal (2005, 2010, 2013-14, 2017), plus three other lost finals, although the first national tennis player to lift the trophy was Juan Carlos Ferrero placeholder image in the second edition (2003).

Rafa, like Garbie, arrives in a good moment of form and with reinforced morale after his suffering and extraordinary win against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Conde de God Trophy last Sunday.

That is why dreaming of a Spanish double is not a chimera although it is true that there are too many fingers on one hand to count them when we talk about big tournaments …

Bruguera, Arantxa, Moy …

The first and also the second were set at the Philippe-Chatrier de Roland Garros. In 1994, Sergi Bruguera was imposed on Alberto Berasategui (6-3, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1) in the final one day after Arantxa Snchez Vicario give a good account of the local Mary pierce by 6-4, 6-4.

Four years later, in 1998, it was the turn of Carlos Moy in his remembered victory over his friend Lex Corretja (6-3, 7-5, 6-3). In the women’s draw, Arantxa lifted the Parisian trophy for the third time after beating Monica seles in three sleeves, 7-6 (7-5), 0-6, 6-2.

The third and last double also came in the natural element of Spanish tennis players, the clay, although it was necessary to wait until 2010 and travel to the Roman Italic Forum. That year Rafael Nadal He achieved his fifth victory – he added nine in total – by beating 7-5, 6-2 at David ferrer.

Of course I see that doublet feasible. Rafa is always the favorite when he plays on clay and Garbie arrives at a very good time so why not dream of that possibility Feliciano Lpez, director of the Mutua Madrid Open

More surprising of course was the triumph of Mara Jos Martinez in the women’s team, after dispatching Serbia in the final Jelena jankovic by 7-6 (7-5), 7-5. That was the greatest success of the Yeclana tennis player in her long career.

In no other major mixed tournament – Wimbledon, Australia, US Open, Indian Wells and Miami – have Spaniards and Spaniards met in the finals in the same year. The closest occurred in Indian Wells 1992, when Conchita lost the last match against Monica Seles and Pato Clavet fell in the semifinals against Michael Chang.

Feliciano Lopez, director of the Mutua Madrid Open, fuels that illusion of seeing Nadal and Muguruza lifting the trophies: “Of course I see it as feasible. Rafa is always a favorite when he plays on clay and Garbie arrives at a very good time so why not dream of that possibility. It would be fantastic and special, especially for her, who really wants to win here. Spanish tennis has been at the top for 25 years but this double will reinforce that idea “.