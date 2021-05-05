Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Medvedev traces Davidovich and gives himself a chance on earth

Updated 05/05/2021 – 13:24

Daniil Medvedev He has started the Madrid Masters 1,000 with mathematical options of being number one before Roland Garros despite having missed the Monte Carlo tournament due to the coronavirus.

The Russian is not a specialist on land and he is not very interested in learning to be one. even if he has his compatriot Igor Andreev on his bench during the brick dust tour, one of the few players who can boast of having defeated Rafael Nadal on clay.

Medvedev, third ATP racket and second favorite at the Mutua Madrid Open due to the absence of Novak Djokovic, This Wednesday there has been an opportunity to continue learning on clay after a debut with a win against Alejandro Davidovich 4-6, 6-4 and 6-2. He had lost the first in his two previous experiences at the Magic Box and did not hesitate to point out after giving up the first set that he did not want to play in brick dust: “I do not want to play here.”

To the Muscovite, who has confessed that he does not like the surface because his socks get dirty, a phrase that Nick Kyrgios signed on his day, He did not serve or score the first ‘break’ of the match in the fifth game. Davidovich broke serve immediately after and repeated in the 10th round to win the opening set.

The malagueo had to be taken care of by the thumb, but he continued playing normally. In the second set the script was repeated: Medvedev break, who lost immediately after in the sixth game.

What happens is that this time it was he who made a second ‘break’ to sign the tables in the score. Jorge Aguirre’s pupil, despite his 21 years, noticed the almost three hours of battle yesterday against the French Herbert.

The defeat leaves Davidovic 292 points behind the fourth place for the Tokyo Olympic Games and that right now it will correspond to Albert Ramos, brand new champion on Sunday in Estoril. Ramos also has an option to increase that income if he wins Federico Delbonis. The other three tickets for Nadal, Roberto Bautista and Pablo Carreo.