Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Medvedev shows his hatred for the land after giving up the first set: “I don’t want to play on this surface”

Updated 05/05/2021 – 15:02

Daniil Medvedev confirmed, in case someone didn’t know, that he hates playing on clay. Despite the victory against Alejandro Davidovich, the Russian had a moment of anger when he gave up the opening set in his debut this Wednesday at the Mutua Madrid Open.

First he smashed his racket on the ground. He then sat in the changing chair and looking at his bench, where Igor Andreev and Gilles Cervara were, he shouted from the rooftops: “I don’t want to play on this surface. That is why I will never play the South American clay tour. I’d rather be in Rotterdam, Marseille or Dubi“.

Medvedev already said before contracting the coronavirus in Monte Carlo that he does not like a playing surface that makes his socks dirty. In Madrid he went further and assured that “When I get to a dirt tournament, I hate everything around me. Both the hits and the movements have nothing to do with the rest of the tracks“.