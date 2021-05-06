Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Medvedev says goodbye to his ‘hated’ land against Chilean Garn

Chilean Cristian Garn starred in the great surprise of the Mutua Madrid Open men’s team by defeating Russian Danil Medvedev, second-seeded, 6-4, 6-7 (2) and 6-1, in the round of 16.

The Santiago player thus equals his best participation in a 1,000 Masters tournament, after the quarterfinals he played in Paris in 2019, in which he then lost to the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

Garn’s start was decisive: he broke the Russian’s service and went ahead 2-1. When the scoreboard indicated 4-2 for the Chilean, Medvedev began to bleed from his nose and he had to be treated by the toilets, who soon stopped the bleeding. The Santiago player maintained that income and, full of confidence, when he had to serve to win the set the game was blank.

Medvedev demanded more of him in the second set. As it happened in the previous round against the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich, He went from less to more and, once he got into the ground game that he likes so little, he turned out to be a fearsome rival. When the score was 6-6, Medvedev had conceded a single break point, which he saved, and Garn, none. In the tiebreaker, the Muscovite raised his aggressiveness one point and was intractable (7-2).

Five break balls cost Garn to break Medvedev’s resistance in the fourth game (3-1), But that feat gave him an extraordinary boost, without losing focus due to the Russian’s continuous complaints about his own mistakes and refereeing decisions.

After the 4-1, Medevedev seemed in a hurry to finish the game. Each ball was played and tails came out, because he encountered an immense Garon. He wasted his first match ball and still had to remain calm in the face of an unexpected incident: at 5-1 and 40-40 the net anchor to the court was released. The game was interrupted for five minutes.

A backhand to the net and a hit to the tape from Medvedev gave Garn a win he deserved by game, by physicality and by confidence.