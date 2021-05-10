Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Manolo Santana, the honorary president of the Mutua Madrid Open turns 83

Updated 10/05/2021 – 13:31

Manolo Santana and Ion Tiriac one day dreamed of bringing the best tennis in the world to Madrid and having a tournament on the level of a Grand Slam. In 2002 it became a reality with the dispute of a Masters 1,000 in the men’s category, which became a combined event from 2009, coinciding with the opening of the Caja Mgica.

Santana, first director and honorary president since 2019, has seen the final rounds of edition number 19 on the front line. The racket legend, who turns 83 today, traveled Thursday from his residence in Marbella to the capital of Spain to share with the best tennis players on the planet.

He was with Rafael Nadal and the rest of his team and also with other foreign stars such as Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem. There is no better ambassador than him because he was the pioneer of the racket sport in the country.

Manolo spoke on Saturday with the mayor of Madrid, Jos Luis Martnez-Almeida and a day later he did so with the president of the Community, Isabel Daz Ayuso. He has also been seen very close these days to Tiriac, owner of the event and who just turned 82 yesterday.

There was no celebration for the global pandemic. Santana, who will spend his anniversary in the capital of Spain, miss his appointment with the Foro Italico in Rome where his friend and companion in a thousand battles Nicola Pietrangeli always awaits him. It won’t take long for them to meet again because around the corner is Roland Garros (May 30 to June 13).

The Philippe Chatrier

The International Tennis Federation announced last year that the great Manolo was to receive the Philippe Chatrier award at the ITF’s dinner of champions in Paris, the highest award from the highest tennis body.

The global pandemic canceled the act to be held during the French Open dispute. However, Santana already has the award at home. It was handed over to him in mid-April by Manuel Cardea, Sports Councilor for the Marbella City Council.

Five other Spaniards have the highest recognition from the ITF: Juan Antonio Samaranch (2000) -as president of the IOC (International Olympic Committee) -, Arantxa Snchez Vicario (2012) and Sergio Casal and Emilio Snchez Vicario (2017).

Tribute in the God

Santana was in the last weekend of God to be honored by the organization along with another illustrious Manolo as Orantes. He was presented with a trophy commemorating his victory in the 1970 edition with a photograph of the moment he raised the glass.

Madrid did not miss the appointment with Roland Garros as the winner in 1961 and 1964. He also received the official invitation to the Royal Box at Wimbledon, a place reserved only for champions like him. His title in 1966 is still very present in the cathedral of tennis, where he stands out for his kindness and knowing how to be with everyone.