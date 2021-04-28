Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Kiki Bertens, last champion of the Mutua Madrid Open: “The goal is to play without pain”

Kiki Bertens is the current champion of the Mutua Madrid Open. The Dutchwoman arrives at the team conditioned by an operation on the Achilles tendon in her left leg that has only allowed her to play four games this season.

What is special about this tournament so that it has obtained such good results? I like the court and the balls, I love that they bounce high. The conditions, with the altitude, are perfect for me because when you play in one of the three stadiums it feels like you’re playing an indoor match. I’ve been training here for three days and everything is going well. He also won the virtual event last May. The truth is that it was the first time I played the PlayStation so it was a surprise. I like to play with my team members, but not with the console. Since winning the title in Madrid two years ago, she has had some physical problems that forced her to undergo surgery. The start of 2020 was not bad because I played well in Australia and defended the title in Saint Petersburg. Then came the coronavirus and stopped the calendar. He felt discomfort in his tendon and they continued when the competition was resumed. I had surgery in October and have been out of the loop for quite some time. When you return it is always difficult because the body has to get used to the movements again. I need confidence and only the parties give it. It comes from erasing Charleston and Stuttgart. The rapid results were not good, but my foot felt better. Now we are on the gravel tour and I have to adapt to these conditions. I played a match in the Federation Cup and the next day it hurt. I thought it was the Achilles tendon again. I took tests and we decided not to play in Stuttgart to prepare as best as possible for Madrid.

How was your quarantine? Sure it was tough, but everyone was in the same situation and it was challenging. I enjoyed the time with my family, the rest from the competition. I understood how my day to day was going to be when I retired. When you saw how harsh the protocols were in Australia were you glad you didn’t travel? It was hard for the girls to be locked in the room for two weeks, but then I felt envy because they were able to lead a normal life, go to restaurants, they enjoyed the good weather and the sun … In Holland it was winter and everything was closed. What is your goal for this season? I want to win every tournament I participate in, but right now the goal is to play without pain, to be able to play without pain for a week straight. One of his idols was Kim Clijsters who returned to the slopes last year. How special would it be to measure up to her? We had to play against in Dubai, which was their first tournament. I was forced to erase myself because I needed a break after winning in Saint Petersburg. It would be nice if the day comes when we meet on a tennis court. I’m glad he’s back.

Would you like to be a tennis mother like there are so many in the WTA? I don’t see myself being a mother now, I want to focus only on tennis. You are 29 years old. Have you already set a date for your withdrawal? I will continue to play as long as I feel competitive and maintain that hunger to win. I will see it year after year. Is the circuit more even than ever? Yes, and you can see that there are many different winners in tournaments. There is a mixture of young people with others who are not so young. There are different styles.Serena Williams will turn 40 in September. Bet you can win a big one again? It is incredible and deserves all my respect that he continues to play at his age when I already have physical problems at 29 years old. I believe that any girl if she is at her best level can win a Grand Slam. It will not be easy because it has already been seen in recent years that it is costing him.

Hard to go from hard surface to clay? I grew up on dirt tracks. From the age of six to 25, my training has basically been on that surface so slipping is normal for me. Her first rival is Victoria Jiménez Kasintseva, just 15 years old. I don’t know her, I’ve seen her, but I don’t really know how she plays and I have to find out from my coach. I will look for something on the internet. I think it’s a good opportunity for her. It’s good for the circuit to see new faces, they were supposed to train together on Monday. Yes, in the end we could not, Maybe I would have done well. I’ve been looking at her for a bit because she practiced on the track next door. I promised her that we would train together in the future. Does being at the Tokyo Games motivate you? They will be my second Games. I will play singles and doubles. Is there a sport that you follow with special attention? I love handball. I was playing from 6 to 12 years old and it was time to opt for tennis.

