Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Isabel Daz Ayuso gets the standing ovation at the Manolo Santana track in Madrid

Updated 05/09/2021 – 19:47

The final of the Mutua Madrid Open between Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini has as a guest Isabel Daz Ayuso, re-elected president of the Community of Madrid.

The leader of the PP took all the attention and all the applause from the stands of the track Manolo Santana before the final. He had to get up to say hello, while also applauding Ion Tiriac, owner of the team and sitting next to him in the box of authorities. “Viva Ayuso” was the most listened to in the final of the Masters 1,000.

On the web, while the draw was taking place, Zverev was interested in the standing ovation and asked the chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani who was the honoree, who explained it to him. Not surprisingly, the Swedish referee lives in Malaga.

Ayuso had the opportunity to personally greet Manolo Santana, the legend that gives its name to the Caja Mgica headquarters.