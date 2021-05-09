Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Granollers opens title in Madrid alongside Argentine Zeballos

Updated 05/09/2021 – 17:05

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos had a tense crush on their debut as a couple in Montreal 2019. First time together and title. Later they had triumphed in Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and Rome.

This Sunday, on the Manolo Santana track of the Mutua Madrid Open, they took their fifth wound and the third of the Masters 1,000 category. His victims have been the Croatians Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic by 1-6, 6-3 and 10-8.

In anecdote there is already what happened yesterday when they found out that they were not going to play the semifinals when they were to enter the track. Singles finalist Alexander Zverev preferred not to force.

Marcel reaches 22 titles as a professional. At 35, and with Zeballos as a companion, he seems to have no roof. In his long palmars he is missing a ‘Grand Slam’. This may be the season after three failed attempts at the 2014 Roland Garros (Marc Lpez) and US Open 2014 (Marc Lpez) and 2019 (Zeballos) finals.

What is certain is that Granollers is good at the Caja Mgica where two years ago they were proclaimed Davis Cup champion as part of a quintet that included Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreo and Feliciano Lpez.