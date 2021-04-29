Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Garbie Muguruza, out in Madrid after not overcoming the discomfort he was dragging

Updated 04/29/2021 – 12:29

Garbie Muguruza will not be able to play the Mutua Madrid Open after not overcoming the physical discomfort that he was dragging. This has been confirmed this Thursday by the tournament that ensures that “Garbie has withdrawn from the Mutua Madrid Open as a result of a muscle injury in his left leg.”

The Spanish had to withdraw in the third round of Charleston for physical problems, has not been able to arrive in time to compete in this edition in the Magic Box.

“This is the worst news and the most painful decision any player has to make,” said No. 13 in the WTA Rankings.

The discomfort has returned and in the last MRI it was confirmed that I have not recovered 100% Garbie muguruza

“We have been working hard to recover and be able to get to the tournament well, I have come a week before to adapt because I really wanted to do well this year in Madrid, at home and in front of my audience. But the discomfort has returned and in the last MRI has confirmed that I have not recovered 100% to compete and the medical recommendation is to stop “.

“It is not an easy decision, and it is a great disappointment. I want to thank the tournament for all the effort it has made to make it possible for us to have this event this year under these circumstances. I hope it will be a great tournament and that the fans in Madrid and at home on TV they can enjoy. Next year I will try again with even more enthusiasm, “the Spanish woman finished.