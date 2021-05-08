Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Garbie debuts with the Russian Pavlyuchenkova at the WTA in Rome

Updated 05/08/2021 – 12:43

Garbie muguruza, who dropped out at the last minute from the Mutua Madrid Open when he relapsed from his muscular discomfort in his left leg, returns to Rome. The Spanish, twelfth seed in the box, They will be seen from the beginning with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The Russian, number 41 on the lists, arrives in good shape for the appointment. Not in vain has she reached the semifinals at the Caja Mgica where only Aryna Sabalenka could stop her.

Garbie has a difficult walk since she goes through the same quadrant as Maria Sakkari and Elina Svitolina, among others.. The other Spanish woman who has entered the main draw directly is Sara sorribes. The Castellón will debut with the local Camila Giorgi, one of the guests of the organization.