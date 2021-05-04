Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Ferrero: “Everything that is said about Alcaraz as Rafa’s replacement is not good for him”

Juan Carlos Ferrero placeholder image, the man who directs the tense destiny of the young Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, qualify his appointment with Rafael Nadal as a “generational duel”, but he rejects that his pupil is heir to the number two in the world because “it does not serve much” and puts an “added pressure” on his player.

“Everything that is said about Carlos as Rafa’s replacement, I think it is not a good thing for him. It is an added pressure that is put on him. It does not help much. I like to think that we have another player who has a lot of potential. With his game and his way of facing game by game, the face to face with the players, he makes me trust that he will be very good. But you have to go step by step. The one on Wednesday is a generational duel, “Ferrero said in statements to the Madrid tournament.

Ferrero, what became world number one and champion of Roland Garros in 2003 and finalist of the United States OpenIn addition to being a three-time Davis Cup winner, he stressed that Carlos Alcaraz is a tennis player who can opt for great things.

“For me it is a generational duel. Rafa is surviving, he is playing at a very high level, fighting for Grand Slams. I would not dare to talk about relief. It is true that Carlos is the boy who comes from behind, not to replace but to opt for great things and play great games.“said Ferrero on the eve of the duel against the five-time winner at the Caja Mgica.

Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz already had direct contact at the Australian Open. They shared training and played a set and a half.

“Rafa already knows Carlos because we trained together in Australia. He had that opportunity to play a set and a half. He knows that Carlos is dangerous, that he has to go out with everything“, revealed the coach of Alcaraz, who will turn 18 this Wednesday.

“Any player who is active and sees a player with projection coming already knows him and studies him. You know it’s dangerous but you also trust yourself. Rafa has more than enough experience to know how to play. Obviously to think that Carlos is dangerous, but it is one more game for him, “acknowledged the one who was number one in the world.

Ferrero assumes the difficulty for Carlos Alcaraz to meet Nadal, the best in history on gravel, and the importance of his pupil maintaining concentration and contesting each point.

“We know that Rafa on the ground is practically invincible, but the biggest challenge will be trying to be mentally stable all the time. That has to be Carlos’ main virtue. Rafa plays absolutely every point and What is most difficult for young people is to be permanently focused one hundred percent. It is a great motivation to do it here, at home. His family is here and they haven’t seen him play for a long time. I’m really looking forward to it, “he added.