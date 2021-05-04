Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Davidovich achieves a long-suffering victory and meets Medvedev

The malagueo Alexander Davidovich He entered the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open after winning a match of extreme equality against the French Pierre-Hugues Herbert, whom he defeated 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4) and 7-6 (4) after almost three hours of play.

Davidovich, aged 21 and 49, will face the Russian in his next engagement. Daniil Medvedev, second seed of the tournament that takes place in the Caja Mgica.

Neither Davidovich nor Herbert lost any of their services in the first two sets, although the Spaniard had three times to break in the first and four in the second. The tiebreaker games maintained the same tune of equality.

In the third set, however, both quickly exchanged services, and not once, been two.

Without rushing, with patience in the exchanges until he found the best angle for his right, Davidovich forced a third tie-break that went very against him when he committed. a couple of mistakes that put him 4-1 down. Tireless, he served as a teacher, asserted his forehand and went up to the net to intimidate Herbert, who did not make one more point.

Both rivals showed a show of sportsmanship when Davidovich fell and rolled down the track and the Frenchman helped him shake the dirt off his shirt before continuing to play.