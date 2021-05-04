Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Dates, times and where to watch the Mutua Madrid Open on TV and online

Updated 04/05/2021 – 16:08

The Mutua Madrid Open 2021 celebrates these days a new edition of the tournament in La Caja Mgica, through whose courts are passing the best national rackets and some of the best international ones, such as Rafael Nadal, despite the absences of Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer in the male box, or the Spanish Garbie Muguruza, sick at the last minute due to injury, Serena Williams or Bianca Andreescu in the women’s.

Nadal is the great star of the tournament, which arrives in Madrid after his victory at the Earl of God. The one from Manacor has five victories in Madrid (2005, 2010, 2013-14, 2017) and another three lost finals, although the first national tennis player to lift the trophy was Juan Carlos Ferrero in the second edition (2003).

Schedules of the Mutua Madrid Open 2021 tennis

The Women’s draw is held until Saturday, May 8, day in which the final is disputed, while the men’s draw is held until Sunday 9 May will take place in the male category.

The matches of each day in the Madrid Open they will dispute from 11.00 am and will be held throughout the day in the day session and night session.

Where to see the Mutua Madrid Open 2021 on TV and online?

The tournament can be followed by #Let’s go and Movistar + Sport. In principle, the most outstanding matches of the final rounds of the tournament can be seen by TVE, either La1 or Teledeporte. In addition, you can follow all the information about the tournament on the website of Marca.com