Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Colossal Isner: submit Rublev with 29 aces !!!

Updated 06/05/2021 – 18:36

The mighty service of the American John isner, who signed twenty-nine direct aces (his rival none), ended the Russian’s options Andrey Rublev, sixth favorite, at the Mutua Madrid Open [7-6(4), 3-6 y 7-6(4)] and led the American to the quarterfinals.

Isner matched his best performance at the Caja Mágica where he returned after a two-year absence. He repeated the quarterfinals he achieved in 2018 and 2015. It didn’t happen from there.

Rublev, seventh in the world, could not do much more against the weapons of the American veteran with whom he had already lost in Miami, in 2015. The Russian, who this year has won in Rotterdam and was a finalist in the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, where he ratified the great moment of play that he is going through, he was only able to break his opponent’s serve twice in the entire match. That gave him the second set.

Isner didn’t need a break to win. It was enough for him to keep the service in the other two sleeves and reach the ‘tie break’ where he won. The American took two hours and nine minutes to close his victory against Rublev to reach the quarterfinals and meet the Austrian Dominik Thiem, who beat Australian Alex de Miñaur, 7-6 (7) and 6-4.