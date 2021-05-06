Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Casper Ruud leaves Tsitsipas without a rematch option against Nadal

Updated 06/05/2021 – 20:04

Norwegian Casper Ruud left the Mutua Madrid Open without its last finalist and one of the great favorites, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, by beating by 7-6 (4) and 6-4, to access the quarterfinals.

The young player from Oslo, from 22 years, who had never before passed the qualifying round in Madrid, was placed in the top eight after beating a rival more erratic than normal.

Ruud, twenty-second in the ATP ranking and with the title of Buenos Aires in 2020 as the only achievement in his career, He clung to his service that he did not lose in the whole game.

Tsitsipas, winner of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 and finalist in Acapulco and Barcelona this season, He could never impose his rhythm or break his opponent’s serve. After losing in the tiebreaker of the first set, he could not turn the situation around.

The Hellenic, who makes his third appearance in the Magic Box, went against the tide later, as soon as he gave up his serve in the seventh game. Ruud did not give in and closed the win after an hour and 35 minutes.

The Norwegian will face the Kazakh in the quarterfinals Alexander Bublik, who traced the Russian Aslan Karatev by 6-4 and 6-3.