Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Carlos Alcaraz gives himself a match against Nadal for his coming of age

Updated 03/05/2021 – 17:33

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image To see one of his childhood dreams fulfilled next Wednesday in the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open: measure his idol Rafael Nadal on the circuit.

The Murcian has earned the right to play against the best player on earth after passing over Adrian Mannarino by 6-4 and 6-0.

Juan Carlos Ferrero’s ward, who is also accompanied by his representative Albert Molina and his physiotherapist Juanjo Moreno, will have his best birthday present on the day he is of age. Mannarino, number 34 of the ATP at 32, he’s anything but a clay specialist. Alcaraz took advantage of it to break the service of his rival from the beginning. That gave him peace of mind to face what was left.

His were the first two games in a central Manolo Santana that discovered the new star of the ‘Armada’. He had the option of leaving 3-0, but the network played a trick on him. Say the same because he knew how to keep the initial income to turn his sleeve in his favor.

Carlos added his eighth victory as a professional, his seventh this season and his first in a Masters 1,000 tournament. He is the youngest winner of a match at the Mutua Madrid Open since the tournament was established in 2002.

The tennis player from El Palmar is not bothered by the height of the capital of Spain (657 meters), among other things because his residence is fixed at the Equelite de Villena academy, where there is also height (499 meters).. The aggressiveness to which the conditions in Madrid force you will suit him like a glove, especially his powerful forehand. He managed to connect shots at 169 kilometers per hour.

In the second set the same script was repeated: three break of Alcaraz, who slid through the clay of Madrid as if it were the garden of his house. That is why the final donut is understood.

After training with Nadal in Australia, now he has to try to beat him, something that seems complicated.

A legend, on the other side of the net

And it is that the manacor has opted in his favor 52 of the 64 games played in the Madrid contest, 143 of the 161 played on Spanish soil and 136 of the 137 against his compatriots.