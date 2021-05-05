Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Carlos Alcaraz and the hours before playing with Nadal: sushi, chess, soccer and seeing Bautista

Updated 05/05/2021 – 09:04

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image He is faithful to his routines and yesterday he went down to breakfast at 9.15 in a central Madrid hotel reserved for non-seeded players.

The Murcian, along with the rest of his team, made up of Juan Carlos Ferrero (coach), Albert Molina (agent) and Juanjo Moreno (physiotherapist), then moved to the Magic Box. Carlos spent an hour in the gym with the physio before hitting the training tracks.

On the other side of the net was Daniil Medvedev, third racket in the world and second seed in Madrid due to the loss of Novak Djokovic. The session, which lasted one hour, consisted of control exercises and games.

The young man who will turn 18 today does not neglect his diet and had lunch at the tournament restaurant. The menu consisted of a varied salad, sushi and rice with prawns.

Alcaraz loves tennis and wanted to stay to witness the match between Roberto Bautista and Marco Cecchinato from the stands of the central Manolo Santana. The afternoon also gave margin to play chess. The tennis player left at the last minute to his bubble.

Football fan

At your residence dined while watching on television the return of the Champions semi-finals between Manchester City and PSG. Today he will warm up with a left-handed man, ‘hitting partner’ made available by the organization. At 3:00 pm Rafael Nadal awaits you.