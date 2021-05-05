Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Bautista wastes a match ball against Isner and Spanish tennis stays with Nadal

Updated 05/05/2021 – 20:44

Spanish tennis began the Mutua Madrid Open with the presence of 11 players. After two rounds and just four days of competition, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz’s executioner today, was left alone.

The defeats of Albert Ramos against Federico Delbonis and Alejandro Davidovich against Daniil Medvedev has been joined by Roberto Bautista. The ninth seed of the box gave in to John Isner with a score of 4-6, 7-6 (4) and 7-6 (6).

Pepe Vendrell’s pupil did the most difficult thing: traced a set to the Greensboro giant without having to break his serve. In the sudden death of the tiebreaker, he raised a 5-2 and had a ball of eighth with his service (5-6).

Isner invented a remainder to the line and his was the victory that he quotes tomorrow with the Russian Andrey Rublev.