Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Barty shows his superiority: victory on the fast track against Rogers

Updated 04/29/2021 – 15:40

The staging of the number one in the world, Australian Ashleigh Barty, in the Mutua Madrid Open a procedure of 61 minutes, the time she needed to overcome the American Shelby Rogers (6-2 and 6-1) and reach the second round.

Barty, who enjoys his third participation in the Magic Box, where has never made it past the 2019 quarterfinals, When she lost to the Romanian Simona Halep, she had no difficulty in winning, for the fifth time, fourth in 2021, the North American player who was part of the main draw of the Madrid tournament for the first time.

Rogers, 43 in the world, only played in Madrid in 2017. He did not pass the previous phase. As happened months ago in Melbourne, the Australian Open and Charleston, Barty beat his rival with authority, who could only win in three games.

The number one in the world, winner of Roland Garros and champion of the WTA finals in 2019 and who this year has already achieved the titles of Melbourne, Miami and Stuttgart, play in the second round against the Slovenian Tamara Zidansek who beat the Taiwanese Su-Wei Hsie by 6 -2 and 6-4.

Iga Swiatek also overwhelms

The Polish Iga Swiatek, fourteenth favorite, current Roland Garros champion, toThey went on the fast track to the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open by defeating American Alison Riske by a double 6-1, in sixty-eight minutes. The tennis player from Warsaw, 19 years old and seventeenth in the world, meets her first presence in Madrid. Riske once again had a fleeting stint in the Magic Box competition. In his six previous appearances, only in two did he enter the second round, where he later fell.