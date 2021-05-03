Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Barty imposes the number one law against the Roland Garros champion

The australian Ashleigh barty imposed on the Polish Iga Swiatek, fourteenth seeded, his status as number one to reach the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis (7-5 ​​and 6-4).

Was a duel between two Roland Garros champions. The oceanic, the player who has achieved the most victories so far this year, triumphant in Melbourne, Miami and Stuttgart, was crowned at the Paris Grand Slam in 2019. A year later, last year, it was Swiatek who won the title at Roland Garros.

Barthy, who celebrates his third presence in Madrid, equaled his best performance at the Caja Mágica In one hour and 42 minutes against an unanswered rival, debutant in this WTA 1000.

The oceanic achieved a full take advantage of your only three break balls while the Pole was only able to get a slice of one of her seven breaking balls.

Barty was also more effective on serve, winning 80 percent of her first serves and achieving up to six aces, by 63 percent of Swiatek and two direct aces.

The Australian will play in the quarterfinals against the Czech Petra kvitova, ninth favorite, who won the Russian Veronika Kudermetova by 6-3, 4-6 and 6-4.