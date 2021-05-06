Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Barty ends Badosa’s dream in Madrid

Updated 06/05/2021 – 14:55

And dreams are dreams. Few people have expressed as the madrileo Pedro Caldern de la Barca, in his secular work ‘Life is a dream’, the freedom that human beings have to build their own destiny, beyond daydreams.

Paula Badosa has been a great tennis player for many years and in recent months they have been determined to achieve it, gaining consistency and reliability, which has allowed them to make an important leap in their professional aspirations.

Just today, he disputed his first semifinal of a WTA Premier Mandatory tournament (the female equivalent of a Masters 1000), the Mutua Madrid Open, before the world number one, the Australian Ashleigh barty, which he had recently defeated in the quarterfinals of the Charleston Tournament in two sets (6-3, 6-4).

The Catalan, who has been training for a few months in the capital of Spain under the command of Javier MartThis time, he could not climb that mountain, among other things because Barty, as all stars do, raises his performance the more important the tournament is.

Barty is also the best clay court player on the circuit, where he adds 16 victories in a row – not counting the green land of Charleston, which is faster than traditional clay. This year it already prevailed in Stuttgart.

Winner at Roland Garros 2019, last year I decided not to do the European tour for fear of the pandemic so he could not defend his crown in Paris.

All that flood of data intimidated Badosa little, who I stood up especially in a first set that remained very even until the final stretch, when the Spanish woman born in New York 23 years ago began to feel the pressure of everything that was at stake.

With 4-3 down and his serve, he committed a double fault that allowed Barty to enjoy his first break ball, but Badosa was able to recompose the figure and stay alive in the sleeve.

Already with 5-4 and Barty remaining to win that initial set, things were complicated, among other things because the mobility of the ‘aussie’ tennis player is imposed on the punch of the Spanish, treeless at times.

Badosa saved two set balls but on the third I committed a double fault that I signed that 6-4 initial for the world number 1.

First final in Madrid for Barty

Already in the second set, things started very well, with the only ‘break’ of the Spanish, which then he gave up his serve twice to get 4-1 down, an advantage that in the end will be insurmountable.

Barty will finish closing the duel with his sixth direct serve, in an hour and a quarter and with a score of 6-4, 6-3. Is his victory 26 in 29 games so far in 2021.

The ocean, which in addition to Stuttgart already won this year in Miami and reached the semifinals at the Australian Open, sneaks into its first final in Madrid, in which it will face the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, which are measured this afternoon.

As for Badosa, she has started daydreaming, aware that has tennis to be much higher in the WTA rankings.