Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Badosa: “From now on I expect a new Paula playing with the best”

Updated 06/05/2021 – 16:39

The Spanish Paula Badosa, who reached the semifinals of the Madrid tournament after entering the table as a guest, He said that he wished this week would “never end” and expressed his wish that “from now on there will be a new Paula who is playing with the best in the world”

“Of course I’m somewhat sad, you never want to lose,” he said at a press conference after falling to number one in the world, Australian Ashleigh Barty.

Badosa, who indicated that “perhaps the smartest thing to do is to delete himself from the previous one in Rome”, because he will play on Saturday and before he will have to go through the covid prevention measures that the trip implies, admitted that he has “bad to lose. sorrow, and more at home. Everything was so beautiful, that when it ends that part of sorrow or melancholy enters, “he said.

“But Barty is technically very good, it makes you very uncomfortable and if you are not one hundred percent it becomes very difficult. I may not have been so comfortable and that is his merit,” he added.

Badosa affirmed that she would be happy to enter the top 50 in the world, “But the goal is to keep improving. I had been working very well and I knew this would happen, whether it was now or on grass or hard court. My goal is to continue in this line. I don’t know if I will see myself at Roland Garros or not, but the work is done, “he assured.