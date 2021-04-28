Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty: “The Madrid pitch changes according to the conditions of the day”

The first world tennis player, Australian Ashleigh Barty, hopes to overcome “the little preparation time” to adapt to the playing conditions of the Caja Mágica, where he will play the Mutua Madrid Open just five days after being proclaimed champion of the Stuttgart tournament.

“I like being here back, obviously the preparation had to be very fast. The last time it was three or four days, but this year today was my first practice and the conditions are very different. But it’s okay, we accept it and I will do what I can, “he said at a press conference at the Madrid facility.

“The field changes according to the conditions of each day, it is very ‘receptive’ . Here you can see the change of balls and altitude and I have already noticed it in the first training session with Kiki, “he said about his preparation with Bertens.

I learn every day to keep improving and overcome hard times “ Ashleigh Barty, world number 1

Barty has won the Miami and Stuttgart tournaments in the last month, but between them fell in the quarterfinals of Charlestton (USA) against the Spanish Paula Badosa. The american Shelby Rogers, 43 in the rankings, will be your rival in the first round. He has beaten her in their four previous meetings, the last one in the round of 16 at Charlestton.

“It seems that now we play once a month,” he commented with a laugh. “Sometimes you run into a player continuously and then you don’t match her in years. Shelby is always a challenge“,He said.

The Australian could face in the third round with the Polish Iga Swiatek, winner of Roland Garros in 2020. “I never look at the table or make predictions of how far I can go,” he said about the draw. The current best player in the world assured that she continues to “learn every day, to be stronger mentally and physically and learn from hard times.” Although it carries 41 days outside Australia“There are no complaints” because he does what he likes and has the company from his team, he said.