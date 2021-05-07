Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty receives the BRAND award for tennis player of the year

Updated 07/05/2021 – 14:26

Ashleigh barty, world number one and champion of three titles this season (Yarra Valley Classic, Miami and Stuttgart), has been recognized this Friday by MARCA as the best tennis player so far this season.

The Australian, who came to the Caja Mgica this morning to prepare for tomorrow’s final at the Mutua Madrid Open against Aryna Sabalenka, has received the trophy from the hands of Feliciano Lpez, director of the contest.

At 25, Barty is in the prime of his professional career, as evidenced by the fact of having an income of 2,440 points with respect to Naomi Osaka, second in the WTA lists.

Barty became on June 24, 2019, the twenty-seventh leader of the women’s circuit. Since then, it has stood at the top for a total of 74 weeks and has only been relieved for a month by Osaka. In his palmars there are 11 crowns, the most outstanding of them, the 2019 Roland Garros.