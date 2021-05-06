Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Another day at the office for Nadal

Updated 06/05/2021 – 16:41

Sometimes it may seem that Rafael Nadal dispatches matches on clay like the one that sells tickets at the door of a cinema, with a facility that some have used to undermine his extraordinary achievements on a surface that will have to be renamed in his honor.

Seen this way, today’s duel of the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open against the Australian Alexei popyrin It has been ‘only’ one more day at the office for the Manacor tennis player, who he has surpassed the tall Australian in two sets (6-3, 6-3) and one hour and 19 minutes into the game.

Then, reality denies what has been said. That is no one, not even Rafael Nadal Parera himself, wins a match without breaking a sweat. And less in a Masters 1000.

The beginning of the meeting thus attests to it, with seven consecutive points for the 21-year-old ‘aussie’ tennis player, who sent three ‘break’ points to limbo that would have come from pearls to believe in miracles.

Nadal, much less contemplative in these struggles, did take advantage of his options in his next two games to the rest, placing a 4-1 on the scoreboard that seemed final.

And we say it seemed because Popyrin, who in the end is not one-armed (especially with his first serve), finally managed to break the serve of the Balearic tennis player in his sixth breaking ball and with 4-3 down he managed to place himself with a haunting 0-30 that set off some timid alarm among the suffocated public present in the Manolo Santana of the Caja Mgica.

But you know how Rafa spends it in these scenarios. The Spaniard not only advanced his game but also took advantage of his first set ball to close it after a great rest at the feet that Popyrin was not able to lift.

Not a single double fault

Already in the second, and with the cruising speed set in Rafa’s mental computer, everything was even easier. To begin with, because the Spaniard scored the first eight points of the final round and opened a gap in the scoreboard at the first change, with a ‘break’ that in the end was definitive.

With 2-0 up, Nadal ‘limited’ to keep his serve, closing the duel with a blow from the Australian who was lost in the doubles hall.

Nadal, what I did not commit a single double fault, Encouraging data considering his recent problems with the serve, the winner of the match between the German Alexander Zverev and the british Daniel evans, which closes the day.