Mutua Madrid Open 2021: Alcaraz: “Playing with Nadal is going to be a dream come true, try to enjoy yourself”

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image had a successful debut at the Mutua Madrid Open where he obtained his first victory in a Masters 1000 tournament by beating the french Adrian mannarino by 6-4 and 6-0 to meet with Rafael Nadal in the second round, “a dream come true.”

“Try not to give the importance of the game or who I’m going to play with and try to enjoy myself. For me, playing with Nadal is going to be a dream come true. And the best way to be turning eighteen“, indicated at the foot of the track, to RTVE the Spanish player, that next Wednesday, May 5, he will turn eighteen.

Alcaraz acknowledged having been nervous at first. “Playing here is super special. It is a tournament that I have come to see since I was little and now I was in front of all the people. I have felt very comfortable. I entered a little nervous but the public has encouraged me and helped me to climb up, “he said.

“This for me is new. Playing on the center court of the Caja Mgica … I have never played on such a big court. I have done quite well and I have been very comfortable on the track“Alcaraz added.