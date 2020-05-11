When the clock strikes eleven in the morning, Roger Federer (Basel, 37 years old) He appears smiling in the box reserved for Caja Mágica players and attends EL PAÍS along with two other international media. He is interested in how the day of his interlocutors is going, gives a firm handshake and as soon as the recorder is activated he builds a speech at the height of his work. He looks thin, but strong. Her face is tanned. Master the times of conversation, joke around and stare into each other’s eyes as you speak. Occasionally he fucks up his unruly bangs and gestures to reinforce the explanation. Impeccable in form, it elegantly closes the meeting. Four years later, the Swiss has returned to Madrid. The legend goes on and on and on.

Question. He will be 38 years old, 21 of them playing at the highest level and he has won everything. Is there really room for improvement?

Answer. Yes. There are always ways to improve a little more. It can be a hit here or there, it can be how you organize yourself, it can be a matter of recalibrating everything, life, how I plan to play a game, mental preparation, where I train … There are always little things to do. For many players, once they are 20 or 25 years old, it is about maintaining a certain level. I don’t want to say that it is frustrating, because from 10 to 20 you see how you are getting stronger and stronger, you move faster, and suddenly there comes a day when you see that the improvements are minimal. If you look at the negative aspect it is terrible, but if you look at it with other eyes it is interesting, really exciting. I always try to return to my best level, and you have to prove it every day.

P. Above all, you are said to be elegant. What do you understand by elegance? And what place does elegance have in sports?

R. Well, in sports we love superlatives, but it is nothing new. You accept it with a smile: okay, whatever you say. I think keeping the backhand in one hand helps a lot in that regard. If you talk about players who use the backhand to one hand, you say that they are elegant, and if you add to that the success that I have had, they will tell you that I am one of the most elegant among the backhand players. Well, very well. Hence, elegance can become a style that you represent on the circuit, also off the track, your way of speaking, the impression you give … If they think I’m elegant there, it already becomes a great compliment, because I try of being a good ambassador for this sport. I try to be a good father, a good husband, a good citizen; I try to do well with my foundation, help others, serve as inspiration, motivation. If you think more deeply about the word, it means much more. I look back and see myself serving as a bridge between the old and the new generation. It is lucky for me. I am the only one who was in the Roland Garros team in 1999 and this year I will be there again, 20 years later.

P. The tennis world is running its horoscope on its retirement date. As you see it, does it have to be at the perfect time, for example, right after a great Grand Slam victory?

R. Well I think the answer here is easy. As a professional athlete, what you want is to be able to retire when you decide. Could it be something you decide while on vacation? It could be, you tell yourself; I’ve had enough; You give a press conference and you release it. Or it could be that you play a game and say: ‘So far we have come.’ I think as long as the decision is yours it will be the perfect situation. The where, the how or the when can grow inside you. If it’s something you feel it will be fine. I’m not looking for a fairy tale ending. There are many people who think that my career should end with the perfect ending, but I see it as a wrong approach, it would be a disappointment. If I had looked for a fairy tale ending, I could have done it several times already, but I am relaxed and flexible on this.

Federer reflects during the interview yesterday in Madrid.

P. How do you maintain passion? What inspires you the most after so many years?

R. Well, I just love to play. I remember my years as a junior and what I liked most was playing tennis, going to the next game. If we add to this the trips around the world and playing on big tracks, I have a great time. And I have a great team, they give me a lot of support. People look at me and wonder how I do it, and they do their part to give me an extra one or ten percent. I can’t do it all alone. I hope I still have a lot of energy left in the tank. I love coming to tournaments and seeing the other players. They are like my other family.

P. He has been playing for two decades, with a connection to fans, the media and sponsors. What do you think about this?

R. The first thing I think is that tennis players are very lucky. I compare it, for example, with a musician who tours the world. We go where you are. We will see you, we do it every year. I think fans are generally happy that you have chosen to return to their tournament. Now it is Madrid, later it will be Paris; It is something they appreciate and they will applaud you. It’s not like football, where the better you are, the stronger they cheer you up, and they may boo you. In tennis we are not used to being booed, it is disrespectful to whistle or boo players. Maybe it would be interesting if it happened more often. Being greeted always, almost as if you were a local, is an amazing situation, something very interesting to experience. Our sport is very big, people celebrate the victories of players from any country, from any stratum, because they like their personality, their style, how they play, whatever … This connection has certainly helped me. I am also one of the ones who talks the most to the media. That helps me connect with people. I’ve been in this sport for so many years … That helps a lot. We all know each other. Every week you have to prove what you are worth, you cannot hide. As a spectator, you watch a game, the camera focuses on the player, and you will know who that person is. Even if the player puts on a poker face, the spectator will see the truth behind that facade. I’ve had to go through that and I think it didn’t go too bad [risas]…

Federer, during a meeting with Mayor Manuela Carmena at the Crystal Gallery of the Cibeles Palace, last Saturday in Madrid.

P. If you could choose to be someone else, even if it was only 24 hours, who would you like to be? A rock star, a politician, a priest?

R. Perhaps I would choose to be an ordinary person. What will a very ordinary life be like? How does a normal person live? It could be not only one day, it would also be worth a week. The work should not be something wonderful, something that inspires you a lot, but something normal. That is what I look for the most for my family. When we go on tour in the circuit we experience this kind of blessed madness, which is not reality, and we should not take it as such. I make a conscious effort for my wife and children, but it would be nice to go to work, and when I’m done, go back to your family or if you don’t have it, go have a drink. What would it be like to be able to do that? I can imagine it, but it’s something I wouldn’t mind trying.

P. How do you see yourself in 10 years?

R. I do not know. Good question. Surely by then I will have chosen the other things after tennis that are interesting to me, that make me happy. The age of my children within 10 years will also have to be taken into account; my girls will be 20 and the boys 15, something totally different from now. That will largely determine what we can and cannot do. I hope that by then the foundation has grown a lot and I will have traveled a lot. I hope to continue being linked to tennis, in one way or another, whether it’s as a mentor for kids or something totally different, I don’t know. There is much that can be done. I look forward to living those next 10 years.

P. You are a calm person, who controls emotions. What irritates you?

R. I think that’s what my children are for. They are the ones who really test me. I anticipate well because I am a tennis player, I am an athlete, and I think I am one step ahead and then it turns out not, that you get caught, and there I can no longer put on a poker face as if nothing had happened. They matter to you, and when someone cares, emotions come into play, and there the poker face melts like a sugar. For good and bad, you can’t find a moment of boredom with four children.

Federer, in another moment of the encounter with EL PAÍS.

P. He helps many people with his foundation, he has a social conscience, but do you think that some athletes live like a bubble, in an unreal world?

R. Yes it’s correct. In a way, we get a little into that world. It is not our fault. It depends a little on who you are, where you come from. It is important that you know where your roots are, who your real friends are, as you go through this process, which can be quite tricky, especially for young people. Suddenly you are surrounded by agents, sponsorship agreements, money, and you may not have had much money in your life. It can really test your character and your ties to your family and friends. It is a complicated phase, and it is best to have good advisers. But yes, we live a bit in a bubble. It is important to recognize that all this is a little unreal but at the same time it is real, and I like to go in and out. It’s a lot of fun, but the really important thing is at home. I think it tests your character. Being a professional athlete, being in the limelight, being famous, is a good test. It doesn’t have to be bad.

P. What would you like people to remember about you?

R. It is quite simple. I hope you look back and think that he was a good guy, that he was good for the circuit. Now, for example, as Ferrer retires, I see a man who has given everything he had to give. It does not matter if you have won five tournaments or 50. I have great respect for David, and I want people to look at me and feel the same, that I helped the circuit, that I helped shape it, that it was a good reference, that I did not I was just thinking about mine. As I said before, I see the circuit a bit like a family. Yes, that would be good.

P. What do you consider to be the masterpiece of your career?

R. I have to think about it. I don’t know … It’s hard to choose just one. It’s strange, but somehow it may be the final of the 2017 Australian Open. I’ve never seen so many summaries as with the last half hour of that match. I don’t know why, but they sent me a million videos and compilations of the best shots, and I started watching them because I couldn’t believe I had won that match, much less the tournament. That return was like a fairy tale. It will always be one of the most incredible moments of my entire career. Yes. It could have been that game, because it was against Rafa, and he had it all. In other great matches that key element may have been missing, which was not against Rafa. There are plenty of other matches, but this one is definitely way up there. The last 20 minutes were very special.

P. On some occasion he has commented on the importance of women in his life: his mother, his wife, his twin daughters …

R. And I’m not complaining, huh? i love being surrounded [risas]…

P. How important are they to your career and your life?

R. I also have a sister, no brother… My mother has been incredibly important in my life. First the girls came, I wanted more girls and the boys came, nothing happens [risas]… They were so pretty, so sweet … My wife has been a great support, a wonderful person. Throughout this long career that we have had, she has always supported me, she has been the best mother, the best wife. I always feel that women have a lot to do with who I am. I am very grateful to them.

P. Do you have a trick to keep your feet on the ground?

R. I don’t have it, I think it’s something I’ve done well throughout my career. The moment I get in the car and leave the premises, the tennis player stays there. I know I am a professional athlete, you have to take care of yourself to perform later, but I come home and I do not see myself as the famous athlete or tennis player. I think this balance, this transition, is something that I do very quickly, naturally, without thinking about it. I think that has served me very well.

