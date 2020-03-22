Mutiny leaves 23 dead in Colombian jail due to lack of protection from coronavirus

Prisoners demand that the Colombian government declare a prison emergency to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in prisons.

A riot in a prison in the Colombian capital left at least 23 inmates killed and 83 wounded, reported on Sunday the Minister of Justice, Margarita Cabello.

The riot was recorded on Saturday night at the La Modelo Prison, located in western Bogotá, during a day of simultaneous protest by inmates from various prisons in the country who demanded the Colombian government to declare a prison emergency to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the country’s prisons.

During the protest, the inmates started fires, confronted the prison guard and attempted to take control of the prisons to flee, authorities said.

In Colombia, as in most Latin American and Caribbean countries, prisons have a high degree of overcrowding.

Colombia has reported so far two people dead and 231 more infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus, classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.