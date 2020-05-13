Mutiny in Elche C.F. In a tense context of negotiation with the leaders of the entity, the franjiverde template has stood up and has given up exercising on Wednesday at the Martínez Valero. The temporary employment regulation (ERTE) file presented by the entity on April 9 has been the trigger for the locker room uprising. The general director of the club, Patricia Rodríguez, raised an ERTE that affected about 100 employees of the club from Elche with a reduction of 70% in salary. The players in the first squad were also peppered with an economic measure that the club adopted to mitigate the negative effects of the pandemic.

Backed by the AFE and its lawyers, the players raised their protest to the club and began negotiating with Patricia Rodríguez to try to overthrow the ERTE or to reduce its impact on salaries. The club agreed to negotiate but after several meetings the agreement is still far away and the footballers have decided to take action, giving up training.

With a day reduced to 30%, the staff has raised its voice when it has seen that the members of the coaching staff commanded by coach Jose Rojo Pacheta, as well as the members of the medical staff, have already recovered 100% of their wages after the return from activity.

The entity, arguing significant economic losses that have a negative effect on the season’s budget, tries to get the footballers to accept a sharp cut in wages despite the fact that LaLiga resumes and maintains television rights. The costumes are supported in their classification. The team is sixth with 46 points and is within the package of teams that would currently play promotion to First promotion.

Elche returned to training last Friday after undergoing coronavirus tests on previous days. The players, in accordance with the reduction in their working hours set by the ERTE that the club imposed on them, were working 40 minutes to comply with a day reduced to 30%.

Yesterday afternoon Pacheta transferred the decision to the club, which unanimously made the dressing room. The staff understands that the time they spend between traveling to the stadium and training exceeds their time when applying a reduction in working hours, so they agreed, after informing the coaching staff, not to exercise this Wednesday.

Elche CF general director Patricia Rodríguez expressed her surprise at the decision of the staff members not to go to train. “We are experiencing a pandemic that affects us all, including soccer. Like us, there are many more people who are in an ERTE and in more complex situations. I am surprised to see certain attitudes with everything that is happening. I am in the same situation than them, but I understand that there are many things at stake, “he said.

Rodríguez defended that Elche must “adapt to the reduction in income” that has brought the competition to a standstill, so that it cannot afford to maintain the initially budgeted expenses. “The players have stayed at home because they have considered it that way,” added the manager, who revealed that the club made a counteroffer to the one presented by the footballers and that their response has been to refuse to train.

Patricia Rodríguez explained that the players are not training “beyond 40 or 45 minutes” per session and defended that the coaching staff has been the only one that has been removed from the ERTE “since having to work in groups of four in the trainings it is normal that they dedicate a superior workday ”. The leader of Elche was again open to dialogue – “because it is a situation in which we all have to do our part” -, but clarified that “the club has to be sustainable and viable for many years.” “We cannot allow what has happened to happen again. We do not want to go back to other times. That is the essential thing,” Rodríguez added, referring to the economic problems of five seasons ago that led to an administrative decline when the team played in First.

