Today in the morning, A violent riot broke out inside the Devoto prison, the federal prison in the city of Buenos Aires. Amid the prison strain over the coronavirus, a group of detainees rebelled at one of the prison levels: the detainees themselves sent videos to Infobae where you can see a fire between the cells. Neighbors in the area, meanwhile, report detonation sounds compatible with rubber bullet fire.

In the pavilion that is the focus of the riots, a detainee says on WhatsApp: “The anger of many was awakened.”

A high prison source acknowledges: “They took the first floor of the prison, the level reserved for drug traffickers and detainees who are studying at university.” The source is surprised: riots often start in sectors populated by detainees accused of violent crimes such as robbery and murder. Another source of weight within the State coincides: “I don’t know what they are going to give them to calm down. This has already escalated at the political level. ”

The fear of contagion and the demand for Justice to resolve the requests for releases in the face of the coronavirus pandemic -a problem It also marks the Buenos Aires Penitentiary Service, with almost 1,200 prisoners on a declared hunger strike and two riots in a week in prisons such as No. 10 in Moreno or 23 of Florencio Varela, which ended with 20 prisoners injured and one dead due to the injuries of rubber posts, goes through to the protest.

There were signs. One of the references from the Devoto University Center, warned a relative last night from his cell phone. It was a short but forceful audio message. In the background was a batucada. “The bondi is coming. Quilombo tomorrow. Devotee is on fire. This is a volcano. There are already penitentiaries with the virus. And plant 2 all in quarantine. The anger of many has already begun. Everything is going to rot, ”said the message.

What happened in Varela also has to do: until the Buenos Aires revolt on Wednesday, organized prisoners in Devoto were looking for alternatives before reaching the shock. One of them was broadcast various videos of former footballers, including “El Turco” Claudio García, Alfredo Cascini and José Basualdo. All messages of support. The powerful bar brave Rafa Di Zeo and boxer Rodrigo “La Hiena” Barrios also joined. The viral awareness campaign, apparently, did not calm things down.

“This is unpublished in Devotee. It’s been 20 years since something like this happened. Let’s see how far it goes “, expectantly says a power player within the state with a direct eye within the movements of federal prisons. In the meantime, City Police deploy infantry personnel, dispersal groups, and fire units preventively on the perimeter outside the prison.

