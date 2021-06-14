Mute or unmute your microphone from any application and game without complications | Technology

If you are one of the people who enjoys online games with other players through voice chat or you are simply one of the people who since the pandemic has had a high rate of video calls, MicSwitch will allow you to turn the microphone on or off at all times since it is independent of the application, web service or game that you use.

This app is open source and is compatible with computers that run Windows, in fact, with Windows 7, 8 and 10. MicSwitch allows you to mute the microphone globally by means of a combination of keys that we define and, yes, also activate it again. It is notably easier than the manual process in Windows.

You have surely noticed that each video calling application has its own button to mute the microphone and, interestingly, they do not usually have the same key combination. Let’s not talk about games anymore, in which each title uses a different combination.

Besides of on or off mode, it also allows to work in walkie-talkie mode, pressing the key to transmit audio (Push-to-Talk) and when it is not pressed, the microphone mutes again and vice versa (Push-To-Mute), press to mute.

Between the MicSwitch app features stand out:

Support for multiple microphones Global Hotkeys (including additional mouse buttons XButtons) Notification layer can be placed over the rest of the content on the screen, setting the size and transparency. Customizable sound support to notify on or off the microphone. Support for multiple hotkeys Self-updating from the App itself using the GitHub repository Autostart (minimized)

It is an application developed by Dimitry Faronov and you have the source code available on GitHub. You can download the application, compatible with Windows 7, 8 and 10 64 bits, from here totally free and even contact the developer via Discord to suggest improvements or, for example, a translation.

Using the app it is very intuitive And, although it is in English, it allows you to configure all the aspects: Choose the microphone to mute (or all the microphones), if we want sound notification when the mute action is performed or not, show the overlay layer with the icon and choose up to 2 hotkeys that also launch the mute / unmute or push-to-talk function.

If you have decided to record a podcast, you need a suitable microphone: in this report you will learn everything you need to know and you will see some very interesting models.

You can also choose if you want it to start automatically when you start Windows and that it does it in a minimized way so as not to disturb at any time.

With MicSwitch you can easily mute the microphone and prevent noise or conversation from sneaking in during games, meetings, or presentations.