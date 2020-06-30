It features diesel and gasoline engines between 100 and 155 horsepower

Manual or automatic transmission depending on version

The Citroën C4 2021 is the new generation of a model that changes its classic form for that of an SUV. It presents a wide mechanical offer in terms of its combustion versions and confirms its commercial landing by the end of the year.

The new Citroën C4 2021 It is built on the CMP platform of the PSA Group, which allows that, in addition to the combustion versions, there is a fully electric called Citroën ë-C4. This model is scheduled to be manufactured at the Villaverde plant in Madrid.

The new version of the model breaks with its past to become a vehicle with similar objectives to the Kia XCeed, although the signature of the two chevrons also aspires to take away sales from more traditional units such as the Volkswagen Golf or the Ford Focus. However, the latter also has an Active version with a more rustic cut.

CITROËN C4 2021: EXTERIOR

The new Citroën C4 2021 it takes on a crossover look at 4.36 meters long, 1.80 meters wide, 1.53 meters high and a battle of 2.67 meters.

The front of the car stands out for the presence of optics divided into two levels that are joined to each other by two chrome lines that are the extension of the brand’s logo, located in the center. It is a solution that debuted in the 19_19 Concept. Enlightenment is the call Citroën LED Vision, which has led daytime running lights and other main ones equipped with three led diodes. Fog lights also feature this technology. The bonnet, meanwhile, provides volume and aggressive shapes.

At the rear, we have tried to give the Citroën C4 2021 a dynamic as well as robust appearance. The rear window tilts until it combines with a spoiler that separates it from the tailgate. The pilots, meanwhile, are integrated into a black band that provides a touch of elegance. The lower part of the bumper is matt black and the exhaust vents are chrome.

The wheels can be 16, 17 or 18 inches.

Citroën ensures that each client can choose between 31 color combinations and exterior Color Packs.

CITROËN C4 2021: INTERIOR

The interior of the Citroën C4 2021 stands out for minimalism. The new multifunction steering wheel reveals behind it a digital screen that acts as a control panel. It is not the only one, since in the center of the dashboard appears another 10-inch from which the multimedia system is operated. However, there are still some physical controls such as the one used to control the volume of the audio or those of the climate control.

The driver can enjoy a Head-Up Display It shows the data on a crystal in front of it.

Advanced Comfort seats ensure extra comfort for passengers.

The boot capacity is 380 liters, exactly the same as that offered by two reference compacts such as the Seat León or the Volkswagen Golf. If the rear seats are folded down, 1,250 liters of cargo volume are reached.

Citroën claims that there are up to five different interior environments.

CITROËN C4 2021: EQUIPMENT

The new Citroën C4 2021 It has a large complement of driving assistants that gives it a Level 2 of autonomous driving.

These include some such as Active Brake Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Highway Driving Assistance, Fatigue Warning, Rear View Camera , the parking buzzers, the hill start assistant or the trailer stability control.

Other elements such as the panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and start or the panoramic sunroof can be part of the item.

CITROËN C4 2021: MECHANICAL

The mechanical range of Citroën C4 2021 As far as combustion engines are concerned, it is divided into two Diesel engines, which are the 110 and 130 horsepower BlueHDi, and three gasoline engines, which are the 100, 130 and 155 horsepower PureTech. Depending on the version, the C4 is equipped with a manual or automatic transmission, which are six and eight gears respectively.

Citroën has included Progressive Hydraulic Shock Absorbers in the vehicle to improve ride comfort.

CITROËN C4 2021: PRICE

The starting price of Citroën C4 2021 Currently unknown, although it is known that orders will be accepted from next fall. The first units will arrive at the end of this year.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/30/2020 Citroën reveals the first data and information of the C4 2021.

