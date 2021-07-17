Mutants on the way? Ms Marvel would change the origin of Kamala

With everything and the multiverse finally unleashed in Loki’s season finale – 96%, don’t expect to see the inhumans next in the MCU saga. Or at least not if you pay attention to the latest report on the series of Ms Marvel, since it indicates that the young protagonist will not belong to this species, but that she will see some of her origins altered to have her first appearance in the mega franchise.

According to The Hashtag Show, the series Ms MarveHe is going to change the origin of the powers of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), the protagonist. The report, which is not official so they should take it with caution, assures that the young woman will not be an inhuman whose activities are activated when she comes into contact with the terrifying mist, as in the comics, but that she will obtain her powers thanks to an artifact magical.

Which? Supposedly, the bracelets we have seen her wear in the leaked photos from the set will hit her with lightning on contact and that will allow her to modify her shape and density, just as she does in the comics. What is not clear from the report is if she will need to use them in order to have her abilities or if this beam made her magical. This, as you can see, indicates that Marvel has no intention of starting to introduce the Inhumans.

Who exactly are the inhumans? In the comics, they are the descendants of a group of humans who were genetically modified by the alien Kree race. In contact with the gaseous form of terrigenous crystals they obtain powers. These characters were originally going to have their own movie before Kevin Feige canceled it and it ended up being a television series (Inhumans – 10%) which was beaten by fans and critics.

With this background, and with the acquisition of the rights to the X-Men, it is not surprising that there is little interest in delving into that mythology rather than exploiting mutants. Likewise, since the origin of the inhumans is very similar to that of the Eternals, another group of humanoids that were the result of experimentation by cosmic beings, called Celestials, and who in the process received powers. We will meet them this year.

What’s interesting is that Kamala is going to be a magic-based hero rather than a mutant, which would have seemed like the ideal choice. This should not be overlooked either, if we pay attention to the report, as it would indicate that we will not see the introduction of gene X carriers in the MCU soon either. Another proof that its origin will in fact be altered is that this will already happen in an upcoming comic entitled Ms Marvel: Beyond the limit in which he will gain his powers after an interdimensional exposure in a laboratory. Something very similar to this supposed leak of the series.

Either way, we are very close to seeing the first live action version of this beloved character. Ms Marvel will arrive at Disney Plus before the end of the year and it is known that the heroine will return to join forces with her idol, Captain Marvel herself, in The marvels. the film sequel that will arrive a year later in November 2022.

