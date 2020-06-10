Cyber ​​Orange Metallic Tri-Coat is an eye-catching exterior color designed by Ford

Mustang has always attracted attention and Mustang Mach-E will be no exception

Photo:

Ford Media / Courtesy

The Ford Mustang Mach-E 2021 was unveiled in 2019 by Ford at an event that created a lot of excitement and revealed the project that kept the American brand under hard work for several months.

The Mustang Mach-E is not only Ford’s first electric SUV, but the first Mustang that is adapted to be a crossover.

Although customer deliveries haven’t started yet, the Mustang Mach-E already offers two fresh paint options, a darker matte gray paint for those who don’t want to get noticed and the iconic Cyber ​​Orange.

The Cyber ​​Orange is a throwback to other similar shades offered by the automaker in its popular pony car. These two colors will be restricted to the high-end GT versions of the electric SUV.

“Mustang has always attracted attention and Mustang Mach-E will be no exception.” Dave Pericak, director of Ford Icons said on the official website. “We can’t wait for Cyber ​​Orange to hit the streets in the Mustang Mach-E GT next year to fuel the passion of our orange Mustang fans.”

Ford Introduces Cyber ​​Orange Metallic Tri-Coat is an eye-catching exterior color designed by the brand’s color and material experts.

Mustang Mach-E GT is also available in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Grabber Blue, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver and Space White.

***

