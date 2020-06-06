Mustafa Ali comments on his absence from weekly WWE shows.

The last time we saw Mustafa ali on television was on December 13, 2019 in WWE SmackDown. During that episode of the blue mark, Mustafa ali I teamed up with Shorty G and faced off against former superstars from WWE, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson, better known in the company as The Revival. The combat resulted in the victory of Dawson and Wilder on Mustafa Ali and Shorty G. On the other hand, Ali participated in various Dark Matches. The most recent took place on February 7, 2020.

A user of Twitter commented “what would be good” for Ali of having “the easiest job” in WWE since he doesn’t appear on television.

The response of Mustafa ali was the following:

Sure Uncle. It is great that you are in your position and want to use the exposure you have to show off serious issues, but instead, you are forced to be on the bench for various reasons beyond your control. It’s great not being able to do what you are passionate about.

One of the latest rumors about the state of Mustafa ali was if it could be him who is behind the identity of the hacker of WWE SmackDown. The last time we saw news about the hacker Smackdown It was on May 28. Rumors about the possibility of seeing Ali in the identity of the hacker were due to one of the audios with the distorted voice that appeared in the promos of SmackDown. Using editing programs, the audio effect was removed and the voice of Ali. It should also be noted that next to that audio there is another that coincides with the voice of Xavier Woods.

For now, no further information or details about the hacker are known. SmackDown.

