Must-have tech gadgets and accessories for summer

Admittedly, during the summer, our gadgets spend much more time outdoors, are endangered by water and are forced to meet new demands aimed at outdoor leisure.

Therefore, when you think about the adventure companions that should accompany you during these months, you should bear in mind that they will have to be special or, perhaps, completely new.

Do not worry or go crazy searching because in Yahoo en Español we have thought about all this and we bring you devices with which to cover those new needs that appear under the summer sun.

These are our recommendations. Enjoy!

Waterproof case for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy. Photo: amaozn.com.mx

This practical and effective case will prevent your phone from getting wet on the beach or in the pool thanks to its effective body with sealing gasket.

It has several pressure clips that keep everything perfectly gripped while incorporating an ingenious system with which we can take photos thanks to the built-in button that is responsible for pressing the volume button of the cell phone.

This way we will not have to press the screen underwater to take photos, since this never works.

Sony NW-WS413. Photo: amaozn.com.mx

These headphones have water protection that specifies that they are resistant to salt water, making them a great model to use on the beach.

It is important to mention that waterproof devices do not usually withstand salt water due to corrosion, but that this Sony model specifies it seems extremely interesting to us.

GoPro HERO7 Silver. Photo: amaozn.com.mx

Nothing better than a water camera to be able to record snapshots of your vacation, whether you’re at the beach or on a walk, this tiny camera will take care of protecting your recordings and photos with the help of its waterproof and shockproof housing.

Read more

It has a great price of $ 4,699 pesos, so if you’ve always wanted a GoPro, this is a great opportunity to get one.

JBL Go 2 portable speaker. Photo: amaozn.com.mx

This interesting speaker has a special design that allows it to resist water, making it a perfect ally for pool parties with a little music.

Its IPX7 certification allows it to resist water and dust, and its internal battery promises 5 hours of uninterrupted playback via Bluetooth.

Seedary 20,000 mAh Powerbank. Photo: amaozn.com.mx

Taking into account that in summer we can spend more time away from home enjoying the good weather, one of the most essential accessories in an external battery.

This Seedary model has a 20,0000 mAh capacity with which you can bring your devices to life several times a day. It has a screen with which to know exactly what percentage of battery we have left, and several USB ports with which to offer fast charging at 5V / 2.1A.

Amazon Kindle. Photo: amaozn.com.mx

Although this model is not waterproof (the Kindle Paperwhite is not currently available in Amazon Mexico), being able to have an entire library of books in such a small device with a screen that is not affected by direct sunlight , make it an indispensable accessory for the holidays.

It is a must buy, almost like carrying a passport.

