In some mosques in the East African country, rumors spread that it is a disease that affects only non-believers.

Islamic leaders in Somalia claimed that believers in this confession are immune to the new strain of coronavirus and the disease it produces, Covid-19, despite the fact that senior Muslim dignitaries have warned of the danger of the current pandemic.

They are efforts to prevent the Somali population from being educated on the risks of this disease and how to cope with it, a humanitarian worker told the Arab news site Al Arabiya.

Another benefactor told the news site that the name was reserved for security reasons.

In Somalia, the population is very religious and they believe the imam (responsible for a mosque) much more than any doctor or the government itself, the Arab news channel reported.

Local Islamic dignitaries thus oppose Muslim leaders, such as Secretary General of the World Muslim League (MWL) Mohamed Al-Issa, who has called for the closing of mosques and praying at home even in this holy month of Ramadan.

He specified that the closure of Islamic religious centers is a “religious duty” in light of the pandemic, and stressed that it is a temporary suspension.

The Somali imam’s call envisions a health catastrophe for Somalia, a country that already has 900 coronavirus patients and it only has four machines to support those affected with their breathing, said Al Arabiya.

The application of measures such as a healthy distance or wearing a mask is difficult, said the humanitarian worker, who specified that the majority of the population rejects these protection measures.

Somalia is an Islamic-majority African country that has been in an internal war for three decades, in which children from the age of nine are forced into combat by the rebel al-Shabab.

Reports of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) point out that the Islamic fundamentalist group has converted schools in the regions, which are under their control, in recruitment and training centers. (Ntx)