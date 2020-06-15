Galatasaray’s Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera has a fractured tibia and fibula in his right leg, after the encounter that starred with the Ivorian Ismael Diomande in the match against Rizespor, according to local media.

06/14/2020 at 23:34

CEST

.

Thigh He retired seriously injured after the encounter in a divided ball that was also bidding by the African attacker of the local team. The action was shortly before the quarter of an hour. Ismael Diomande fell on the 33-year-old Uruguayan international goal, who soon realized the importance of the disease and requested medical assistance.

An ambulance broke into the field of play and treated the goalkeeper on the pitch for almost ten minutes. Retrievers immobilized her right leg and laid her on a stretcher to leave the field of play in the medical vehicle.

Thigh He was transferred to a hospital where he underwent various tests that detected a fracture of the tibia and fibula. The Uruguayan will be operated on Monday in Istanbul, where he will arrive in the next few hours with the rest of the team. You can be on leave for about six months.

Turkish football was shocked by the situation of the Uruguayan goalkeeper, who has spent nine seasons at Galatasaray. In addition to the rival of this day, Rizespor, clubs such as Fenerbahce or Besiktas, traditional opponents of Galatasaray, took advantage of social networks to show their support for the footballer. Also Arda Turan, an emblematic former Ottoman player who played for Atlético Madrid and Barcelona and Galatasaray.