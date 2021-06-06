Musk’s Tweets Have “Serious Impact on Markets,” According to Robert Reich

Former United States Secretary of Labor Robert Reich has criticized Elon Musk about his activities on social media, being the latest to criticize the CEO of Tesla for his impact on the crypto market.

On Saturday, June 5, Professor Reich shared his opinion on Musk’s activities on the social network on Twitter, saying that “they are not fun”:

“His tweets are having a great impact on the markets. It’s just another example of how billionaires get away by manipulating the markets without being held accountable. “

It alludes to Musk’s series of posts, in which he defends certain cryptocurrencies. In particular, the meme-inspired altcoin, Dogecoin (DOGE), which has seen unprecedented growth this year.

More recently, Musk began supporting CUMMIES, the native token of the adult NFT platform, CumRocket.

This also resulted in a price hike on June 5, which, according to the data, reached a 24-hour high of $ 0.219, tripling since the start of the day, where it was around $ 0.06.

The DOGE series of all-time highs throughout April and early May it was also attributed to Musk’s tweets.

The altcoin reached its current ATH of $ 0.73 ahead of the Tesla CEO’s appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 8.

In addition to his caustic take on the CEO, Professor Reich also shared a Wall Street Journal article on June 1.

The article reported that representatives of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) argued that Musk, through his tweets, had violated a court order twice.

They referred to a court-ordered policy that required the company’s attorneys to pre-approve Twitter activities by the CEO.

Musk receives a threat from Anonymous

On June 5, reports emerged revealing that the international hacktivist group Anonymous had aired a video directed at Elon Musk.

The group expressed their frustration for the CEO’s attitude towards cryptocurrency and “the average hardworking person.”

They claimed that many investors are counting on their crypto holdings to improve their lives and that Musk’s tweets, which have such an obvious and profound effect on the price of digital assets, they liquidate the dreams of working people.

The group also accused the CEO of making fun of average people with the memes that he publishes “from one of his millionaire mansions.”

This video came shortly after a cryptic series of tweets from Musk, interpreted as his recent break with the crypto market leader, Bitcoin (BTC), made its price drop 7%.

Anonymous finally sent a veiled threat to Musk, telling him to “expect them” (wait for them, in Spanish).

Not everything is bad for Bitcoin

It may seem like a low point for BTC right now, but the bigger picture is much more positive.

While it is nowhere near the heights it was at last month, BTC is still substantially above its position last year.

According to the data, even at its price at the time of publication, the price of BTC has risen almost 26% since the beginning of 2021. And more than 275% since June 2020.

Meanwhile, at a conference in Miami, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced his intention to convert BTC into legal tender in his country.

If Congress approves your decision, El Salvador will be the first country in the world to have BTC as a formal currency.

