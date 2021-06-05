Musk’s tweets alluding to a breakup hurt bitcoin

By Tom Wilson and Tom Westbrook

LONDON / SINGAPORE, Jun 4 (Reuters) – Bitcoin fell more than 7% on Friday, in a day in which several tweets by Tesla boss Elon Musk, in which he seemed to regret breaking with the cryptocurrency, were again move markets.

Tesla’s great position in bitcoin and Musk’s huge personal following on social media pushes crypto markets to the limit every time he tweets. On this occasion, the price plummeted after posting the “#Bitcoin” tag with a heartbroken emoji and a photo of a couple discussing a breakup.

Musk continued to post a comic strip and responded “well” to an illustration of rival cryptocurrency dogecoin posted by the Coinbase platform. It was unclear if some of the tweets mean anything, if at all.

The billionaire had already said that Tesla will not sell his bitcoins, but his tweets were enough to shake markets that remain fragile after the May crash.

“When Elon Musk tweets any content related to crypto, the market … expects a reaction,” said Nick Spanos, co-founder of the Swiss project ZAP Protocol.

Bitcoin’s crash pushed it below its 20-day moving average to a low of $ 36,263, and it took away some coverage from its earnings so far this week, where it accumulates a 2% rise.

The second largest cryptocurrency, ether, which tends to move in tandem with bitcoin, was down 8% at $ 2,626, although it was still on track to score its second consecutive weekly gain.

Dogecoin, perhaps the most sensitive cryptocurrency to Musk’s views, which helped a currency that was born as a hoax reach a multi-million dollar market valuation, also fell more than 10%, to about $ 0.36.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)