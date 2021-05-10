Musk’s SpaceX will now accept Dogecoin as a payment method

05/10/2021 at 9:24 AM CEST

Elon Musk has said that his rocket company SpaceX will now accept the meme-inspired cryptocurrency dogecoin How paid. In a tweet, he said that the commercial space exploration company will launch the “DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon” early next year. It came as Dogecoin kept falling after the tech billionaire said on television that it was a “hustle and bustle.”

Last month, he tweeted that SpaceX was going to put a “literal Dogecoin on the literal moon”. The Geometric Energy Corporation of Canada announced the dogecoin-funded mission on Sunday, although the statement did not disclose its financial value. “This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and will lay the groundwork for interplanetary trade“SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero said in the statement.

Musk’s tweets in recent months have helped turn the once obscure digital currency, which started as a social media joke, into the world’s fourth-largest cryptocurrency.. It has skyrocketed by more than 800% in the last month, with its total market value above $ 70 billion, according to cryptocurrency data tracker CoinGecko.com.