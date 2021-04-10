Musk’s ‘Loop’ in Las Vegas is like an amusement park

(Bloomberg) – Nate Calabrese narrowly missed the “Driver Wanted” ad on the job search website Indeed.com because it offered too little detail. It turned out that the post was for Boring Co., the tunnel business owned by Elon Musk. That’s how the 27-year-old Calabrese ended up ushering people under the Las Vegas convention center on Friday in one of the first public looks at the so-called “Loop” that Musk has built there.

The company’s first major commercial project was scheduled to be featured at the glitzy annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January, but the covid-19 pandemic got in the way. Now, it’s set for its first major display at the World of Concrete event June 8-10, city tourism officials said Friday.

The tour of the Loop itself is short, coinciding with the tunnels: approximately 0.6 kilometers long for each of the four sections, making a total of 2.7 kilometers of tunnel. But the brevity is compensated by fun, and with thousands of pulsating colored lights that have made the staff take over the elegant runway “The Way of the Rainbow.”

Made up of a fleet of modified Teslas that circulate, as the name implies, between three stops, the system can carry passengers at a speed of up to 65 kilometers per hour. The idea is to move people around the different shows that before the covid regularly attracted tens of thousands of people, in a vast space that comprises four different exhibition halls. The cost will be free to conference attendees, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Passengers boarding at the South or West station stops will wait outside for their Teslas and enter tunnels that descend through entrances lined with gray-painted rocks, amusement park-style.

Read more

For passengers boarding at the central station stop, they will descend 12 meters via an escalator to a large open hallway with space for the Teslas to stop and passengers to enter or exit. Each car seats three people at this time due to pandemic restrictions, but they could carry up to five.

All drivers had to pass a set of tests, including a driving test, Calabrese said. The group had to receive training for a number of emergency scenarios, including bomb threats, shootings and tunnel collapse.

The Vegas Loop was approved in May 2019 and built at a cost of US $ 52.5 million, paid for by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Association. Most of the funding came from hotel taxes. Boring has also said that he would like to build a Loop to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles from a nearby subway stop. That potential project is still under review. Its only existing project is a test tunnel in Hawthorne, California, which was completed in 2018.

The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop could one day take advantage of a broader network designed to connect more parts of the city, including the Strip, and potentially even the airport. Those plans are in the permitting and land use stage, according to a spokesperson for Clark County, Nevada, where much of the route would be built.

So far, Calabrese has been very fond of work, and for $ 17 an hour plus benefits, he said he is doing much better financially compared to his old life as a Las Vegas taxi driver. However, eventually, you will need to find a new job. The executive director of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Steve Hill, said on Friday that once the cars are certified for driverless transportation and passengers are comfortable with the idea, they will look to make the cars autonomous.

Original Note: Musk’s Las Vegas Tunnel is Like a Tesla Amusement Park Ride

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP