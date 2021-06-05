Musk’s heartbroken tweet brings bitcoin below $ 37,000

EFE videos

Colombia is experiencing the worst moment of the pandemic with a record of infections and deaths

Bogotá, Jun 4 (EFE) .- Colombia is going through a dramatic and endless third peak of the covid-19 pandemic with records of deaths and infections and the ICUs totally collapsed while the authorities increasingly relax restrictions on mobility to fully reactivate the economy. The country lived on Thursday the worst day since the start of the pandemic with a double record of 28,624 infections and 545 deaths, and today it broke the barrier of 30,000 positive cases, figures that have been increasing since Easter. However, the authorities have been warning for weeks of the epidemiological risk posed for the country by the demonstrations against the Government, which began on April 28 and have lasted longer than any forecast, and in which not only have crowds been seen without keeping the Recommended distance for health reasons but to many people without masks. “There are many areas of the country that, in practice, have returned to normal. The restrictions, for example in Bogotá, have been removed a long time ago,” epidemiologist Jorge Martín Rodríguez, a researcher at the Institute of Public Health of the Javeriana University of Bogotá, on the soaring of infections. According to the expert, “in the background would of course put the crowds of the marches, with the advantage that they occur in open spaces, that is, the risk would be much lower”. BOGOTÁ EXCEEDS 11,000 DAILY CONTAGES Where the effect of the manifestations in the pandemic has been most noticed is in Bogotá, a city in which the infected have been increasing from the 4,000 daily confirmed on average in the last week of April to more than 11,000 this Friday. “The third peak of covid had begun to drop in the first week of May. The agglomerations of the protests of the Unemployment Committee caused more than 25,000 additional infections, took over the hospital system and are causing the highest mortality since the pandemic began,” he lamented on Twitter the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López. The concern is not in vain because the Colombian capital yesterday had a record of 168 deaths and today exceeded one million infected since the beginning of the pandemic. At the same time, the occupancy of the intensive care units (ICU) for covid-19 patients is 97.3%, that is, of the 2,241 enabled, 2,180 are occupied. However, medical organizations warn that care for critically ill patients is collapsing in Bogotá and throughout the country because in all cities there are waiting lines to access an ICU and the few beds that are released every day are for patients who die. “What also happens in mortality (is that) cases are now occurring in people under 55 or 60 years old, who are in vaccination coverage, that has led to the occupation in ICUs being much more long and of course the mortality is much higher, “added Martín. PROJECTIONS EXCEEDED The pandemic has broken any projection on the country’s health outlook and to date 90,890 people have lost their lives, a figure that was not in the accounts or the most pessimistic, out of a total of 3,518,046 infected. In March 2020, when only 75 cases of covid-19 had been detected in the country, the Government projected in the decree of state of emergency that without public health interventions the coronavirus could infect 3,989,853 people, but despite Of all the prevention campaigns and the millionaire investment in health services, it is only 472,000 infections from reaching this scenario, which at that time seemed exaggerated. One of the priorities was to avoid deaths at all costs, so much so that the state of emergency decree did not make any projection in that sense, but Colombia today occupies the tenth place worldwide in deaths and to continue the current rate, before it ends. the month will exceed 100,000 deaths. This figure is equivalent to multiplying by four the fatalities of the worst natural tragedy suffered by the country, the eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano, which occurred on November 13, 1985, which devastated the town of Armero, killing some 25,000 people. Meanwhile, vaccination, which Colombia began on February 17, later than other Latin American countries, has accelerated in recent weeks and according to experts, thanks to the 10,979,983 vaccines applied to date, of which 3,369,264 are second doses, the picture is not worse. REACTIVATION IN SIGHT And in full acceleration of the pandemic, the Government issued Decree 580 and Resolution 777 of 2021, two documents that will be the roadmap to regulate the economic reactivation of the country and with which it is allowed, among other matters , the reopening of massive events such as concerts and sporting events with an occupation of 25% of the stage capacity. The Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz, warned, however, that “that does not mean that we cannot have a fourth peak.” “The affectation continues, but also as we manage to vaccinate, advance and finish phase 1 of vaccination, of these three initial stages where we are with the most vulnerable people, we can surely have an affectation with a lower mortality rate”, express. Along these lines, for example, some 10,000 people were authorized to enter the game that Colombia and Argentina will play next Tuesday in Barranquilla, for the qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. (C) Agencia EFE