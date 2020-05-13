May 13, 2020 | 12:19 pm

After several days of confrontations and threats, Tesla may resume operations in California the following Monday, but only if it meets certain conditions.

In a tweet posted around midnight, Alameda County said that after talking to Tesla, it agreed that Elon Musk’s firm may take action “in preparation for a possible reopening as soon as next week.”

Alameda County Update on Tesla, May 12: We received Tesla’s site-specific Fremont COVID-19 Prevention and Control Plan yesterday as anticipated. A site-specific plan is a part of the Governor’s guidance for reopening manufacturing. pic.twitter.com/KsooDIKUYG – Alameda County Public Health Department (@ Dare2BWell) May 13, 2020

Alameda County stressed that they will work with the Fremont Police Department to verify that Tesla adheres to physical distancing and that health and safety measures have been agreed for its workers.

Tesla did not immediately comment on Wednesday, but at the same time the county issued its statement, Musk tweeted, “Life must be lived.”

Life should be lived – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2020

Last weekend, Musk threatened to remove Tesla’s headquarters from California, after the Alameda County Health Department said the electric car maker should not reopen the Fremont factory because of local shutdown measures to limit The spread of the coronavirus was still in effect and vehicle manufacturing is not an essential activity.

Later on May 11, Musk said the company would resume operations despite the containment measures and even if that meant being arrested, while President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin showed their support.

Tesla has 10,000 employees at its Fremont facility, and while it is not one of the largest employers in California, it is the largest automaker, according to TechCrunch.

