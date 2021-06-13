Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoin when miners use more clean energy

Jun 13 (.) – Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the electric car maker will resume negotiations with bitcoin when miners verifying the transactions use more renewable energy.

“When there is confirmation of reasonable clean energy use (~ 50%) by miners with positive future trends, Tesla will re-allow Bitcoin transactions,” he said in a tweet.

Bitcoin rose 5.1% to $ 37,360.63 as of 1810 GMT Sunday, adding $ 1,817.87 to its previous close, following the Tesla boss’s tweet.

Musk also said that Tesla sold about 10% of the holdings to confirm that bitcoin could be easily liquidated without moving the market.

It announced in May that Tesla would no longer accept bitcoin for car purchases, citing long-standing environmental concerns over a rapid reversal in the company’s position on cryptocurrency. Bitcoin fell more than 10% after his tweet.

Musk said he believed that cryptocurrency has a promising future, but that it cannot be at a higher cost to the environment.

In February, Tesla revealed that it had bought $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin and would accept it as a form of payment for cars.

(Report by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)