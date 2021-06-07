Musk says Tesla cancels Model S Plaid +

Jun 6 (.) – Production for Tesla Inc’s Model S Plaid + has been canceled, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Twitter on Sunday.

“Plaid + is canceled. Not necessary, as Plaid is very good,” Musk posted.

The Model S Plaid +, which would have been Tesla’s highest-end model with a driving range of around 836.8 kilometers, was unveiled at an event last year. But production was delayed until 2022 from late 2021.

Musk on Sunday called the Model S Plaid “the fastest production car of any kind ever made.”

According to the company’s website, the Model S Plaid can go from zero to 96.5 km per hour in 1.99 seconds and has a top speed of 321.8 km per hour and an estimated range of 627 km per hour.

The Model S Plaid was scheduled to be unveiled at an event on June 3, which was postponed until June 10.

The Model S Plaid costs $ 112,990, according to the company’s website.

