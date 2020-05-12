California, United States

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, announced Monday the restart of production at his Fremont factory in Alameda (California, USA), and stated that he is willing to be arrested for violating that county’s ban on resume operations.

“Tesla It is resuming production today against Alameda County regulations. I will be there together with the others. If someone is arrested, I ask that it be just me, “Musk said on Twitter.

Previously, the founder of Tesla, which has described the containment measures adopted by the US authorities to slow the spread of the COVID-19 of “fascists”, he had complained that “an unelected official” in Alameda had decided to extend the recommendation to stay home until the end of May.

“All other auto companies in the United States are also approved to resume (operations). Only Tesla has been pointed out. This is a disaster, “added Musk.

On Saturday, the magnate threatened to remove the headquarters of Tesla from California due to restrictions in place to curb the coronavirus, and bring it to Nevada or Texas: “Tesla will now move its headquarters and future programs to Texas / Nevada immediately,” he warned on Twitter.

Musk He also advised that he would report the acting director of Alameda Health, who chose to maintain confinement in the county. “He is acting contrary to what is ordered by the governor, the president and our freedoms protected by the Constitution, as well as by common sense!” He tweeted.

Despite what was declared by MuskCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom has left it to each municipality to decide whether or not to maintain confinement orders.

After eight weeks of forced break due to the pandemic of COVID-19, the top three American automakers, General Motors (GM), Ford, and Fiat Chrysler (FCA), have begun preparing to restart production of vehicles in the United States. and Canada from May 18.

This week, the Detroit Big Three will resume activities at their parts distribution centers and other facilities necessary for the operation of vehicle assembly plants.

.